Investors must take note of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) performance last week, which was -11.73%.

October 31, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) trading session started at the price of $1.52, that was -7.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. A 52-week range for CCO has been $0.91 – $4.10.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -3.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.20%. With a float of $468.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 294,920. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $1.47, taking the stock ownership to the 50,671,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $1.47, making the entire transaction worth $294,920. This insider now owns 50,671,580 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6056, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2064. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5467 in the near term. At $1.6633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2833. The third support level lies at $1.1667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are 475,291K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 680.87 million. As of now, sales total 2,241 M while income totals -433,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 643,380 K while its last quarter net income were -65,660 K.