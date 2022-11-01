Investors must take note of Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) performance last week, which was 0.23%.

On October 31, 2022, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) opened at $127.92, lower -1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.68 and dropped to $125.155 before settling in for the closing price of $128.24. Price fluctuations for EA have ranged from $109.24 to $146.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $276.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.01, operating margin of +16.30, and the pretax margin is +15.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 837,000. In this transaction CEO and Board Chair of this company sold 6,975 shares at a rate of $120.00, taking the stock ownership to the 26,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 800 for $116.23, making the entire transaction worth $92,984. This insider now owns 26,114 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.23% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

The latest stats from [Electronic Arts Inc., EA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.08 million was inferior to 2.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 45.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $128.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $130.12. The third major resistance level sits at $131.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.07. The third support level lies at $120.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

There are currently 278,045K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,991 M according to its annual income of 789,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,767 M and its income totaled 311,000 K.