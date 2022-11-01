Investors must take note of Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) performance last week, which was -4.51%.

On October 31, 2022, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) opened at $3.55, higher 6.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. Price fluctuations for HUSA have ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 51.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 65,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 157,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 564,000 for $1.24, making the entire transaction worth $699,304. This insider now owns 250,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 42.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.90 in the near term. At $4.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. The third support level lies at $3.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

There are currently 9,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 K according to its annual income of -1,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 460 K and its income totaled 0 K.