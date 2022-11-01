Investors must take note of Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) performance last week, which was -17.32%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.99, plunging -68.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. Within the past 52 weeks, QNGY’s price has moved between $1.08 and $201.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -77.30%. With a float of $5.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.89 million.

In an organization with 141 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.41

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.47 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 667.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 292.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.92. However, in the short run, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.11. Second resistance stands at $1.18. The third major resistance level sits at $1.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.92. The third support level lies at $0.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.65 million based on 6,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,015 K and income totals 17,570 K. The company made 1,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.