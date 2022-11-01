Investors must take note of Renalytix Plc’s (RNLX) performance last week, which was 83.96%.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) stock priced at $1.64, up 16.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. RNLX’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $25.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -191.50%. With a float of $32.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 48 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.24, operating margin of -2078.20, and the pretax margin is -2228.30.

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2328.97 while generating a return on equity of -79.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Renalytix Plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Renalytix Plc (RNLX)

The latest stats from [Renalytix Plc, RNLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Renalytix Plc’s (RNLX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5921, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9103. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.5433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3433. The third support level lies at $1.0467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 68.66 million, the company has a total of 37,446K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,490 K while annual income is -34,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 812 K while its latest quarter income was -14,695 K.