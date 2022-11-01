Investors must take note of Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) performance last week, which was 9.16%.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) stock priced at $20.58, down -2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.97 and dropped to $20.14 before settling in for the closing price of $20.86. RVMD’s price has ranged from $14.08 to $34.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.80%. With a float of $86.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 212 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.05, operating margin of -639.70, and the pretax margin is -636.58.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Revolution Medicines Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 357,968. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 17,768 shares at a rate of $20.15, taking the stock ownership to the 35,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 449 for $19.04, making the entire transaction worth $8,550. This insider now owns 29,956 shares in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -636.58 while generating a return on equity of -34.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Revolution Medicines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 43.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.77 in the near term. At $21.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.63. The third support level lies at $19.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.70 billion, the company has a total of 87,698K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,390 K while annual income is -187,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,120 K while its latest quarter income was -61,220 K.