JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is expecting -33.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 31, 2022, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) opened at $11.45, higher 2.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.45 and dropped to $9.88 before settling in for the closing price of $10.36. Price fluctuations for JELD have ranged from $8.38 to $28.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.50% at the time writing. With a float of $83.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.22 million.

The firm has a total of 24700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.27, operating margin of +6.14, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 18,102. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,050 shares at a rate of $8.83, taking the stock ownership to the 54,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 31,900 for $8.57, making the entire transaction worth $273,332. This insider now owns 11,596,834 shares in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 18.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.30% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JELD-WEN Holding Inc., JELD], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s (JELD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.22. The third major resistance level sits at $12.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.27.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Key Stats

There are currently 84,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 858.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,772 M according to its annual income of 168,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,331 M and its income totaled 45,830 K.