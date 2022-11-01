KB Home (KBH) average volume reaches $1.65M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 31, 2022, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) opened at $28.95, lower -2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.10 and dropped to $28.34 before settling in for the closing price of $29.41. Price fluctuations for KBH have ranged from $24.78 to $50.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.70% at the time writing. With a float of $69.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.49 million.

The firm has a total of 2244 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.93, operating margin of +11.81, and the pretax margin is +12.15.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KB Home is 10.98%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 856,684. In this transaction EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of this company sold 29,777 shares at a rate of $28.77, taking the stock ownership to the 143,363 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 79,718 for $42.28, making the entire transaction worth $3,370,477. This insider now owns 1,097,611 shares in total.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.03) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.56% during the next five years compared to 39.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KB Home (KBH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KB Home, KBH], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 45.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.51. The third major resistance level sits at $29.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.65.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

There are currently 85,584K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,725 M according to its annual income of 564,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,845 M and its income totaled 255,330 K.