KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,410 K

On October 31, 2022, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) opened at $2.01, higher 7.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.95 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Price fluctuations for KULR have ranged from $1.02 to $3.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 222.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -328.00% at the time writing. With a float of $68.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.52, operating margin of -477.17, and the pretax margin is -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 35.81%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 112.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7400. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1300 in the near term. At $2.2100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7900.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

There are currently 107,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 248.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,410 K according to its annual income of -11,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 590 K and its income totaled -5,250 K.