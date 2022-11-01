Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $9.60, down -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.79 and dropped to $9.57 before settling in for the closing price of $9.76. Over the past 52 weeks, KD has traded in a range of $7.93-$35.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.20%. With a float of $202.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 57,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.59, taking the stock ownership to the 35,389 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $10.59, making the entire transaction worth $211,752. This insider now owns 50,389 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.86) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 41.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.78 in the near term. At $9.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.34.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.16 billion has total of 226,763K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,657 M in contrast with the sum of -2,319 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,288 M and last quarter income was -250,000 K.