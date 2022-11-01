Last month’s performance of 10.64% for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is certainly impressive

On October 31, 2022, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) opened at $301.11, higher 0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $308.2799 and dropped to $296.86 before settling in for the closing price of $305.25. Price fluctuations for ENPH have ranged from $113.40 to $324.84 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 33.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.80% at the time writing. With a float of $133.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.12, operating margin of +15.97, and the pretax margin is +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 2,812,913. In this transaction VP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,454 shares at a rate of $297.54, taking the stock ownership to the 88,399 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s Director sold 13,000 for $308.81, making the entire transaction worth $4,014,533. This insider now owns 1,600 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.10% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

The latest stats from [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.34 million was superior to 3.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.52.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 88.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $282.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $311.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $315.47. The third major resistance level sits at $322.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $299.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $292.63. The third support level lies at $288.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

There are currently 135,924K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,382 M according to its annual income of 145,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 530,200 K and its income totaled 76,980 K.