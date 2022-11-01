Last month’s performance of 12.69% for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is certainly impressive

On October 31, 2022, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) opened at $3.30, lower -8.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3565 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Price fluctuations for SOBR have ranged from $0.80 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.50% at the time writing. With a float of $9.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.90 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15603.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.82 million. That was better than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 269.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.31. Second resistance stands at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. The third support level lies at $2.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

There are currently 10,974K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -7,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2 K and its income totaled -188 K.