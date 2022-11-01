Lemonade Inc. (LMND) kicked off at the price of $24.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $23.34, up 3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.31 and dropped to $23.26 before settling in for the closing price of $23.34. Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has traded in a range of $15.99-$79.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.50%. With a float of $48.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.82 million.

The firm has a total of 1119 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 162,056. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 106,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $20.32, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 114,170 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lemonade Inc., LMND], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 48.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.97. The third major resistance level sits at $25.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.49.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 68,946K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 128,400 K in contrast with the sum of -241,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,000 K and last quarter income was -67,900 K.