Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock priced at $42.59, up 6.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.00 and dropped to $42.27 before settling in for the closing price of $42.32. AXSM’s price has ranged from $20.63 to $71.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.30%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

The firm has a total of 108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 205.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.20. The third major resistance level sits at $50.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.80 billion, the company has a total of 38,914K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -130,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,820 K while its latest quarter income was -41,440 K.