Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bit Brother Limited (BTB) to new highs

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.163, down -4.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.163 and dropped to $0.147 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, BTB has traded in a range of $0.11-$3.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -36.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.40%. With a float of $101.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.84 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of -147.75, and the pretax margin is -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 70.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Brother Limited, BTB], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 213.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1689, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2994.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Its annual sales at the moment are 5,712 K in contrast with the sum of -8,133 K annual income.