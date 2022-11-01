Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) stock priced at $25.32, down -1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.38 and dropped to $24.93 before settling in for the closing price of $25.45. BXMT’s price has ranged from $21.49 to $34.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 184.90%. With a float of $168.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.97 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of +89.18, and the pretax margin is +49.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 23,740. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 994 shares at a rate of $23.88, taking the stock ownership to the 119,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 484 for $28.69, making the entire transaction worth $13,886. This insider now owns 43,962 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +49.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., BXMT], we can find that recorded value of 2.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.54. The third major resistance level sits at $25.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.35.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.16 billion, the company has a total of 170,899K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 854,690 K while annual income is 419,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 283,690 K while its latest quarter income was 93,250 K.