Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) to new highs

On October 31, 2022, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) opened at $6.65, higher 2.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.98 and dropped to $6.61 before settling in for the closing price of $6.75. Price fluctuations for BVN have ranged from $5.09 to $12.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 187.50% at the time writing. With a float of $251.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.99 million.

The firm has a total of 2043 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.47, operating margin of -0.07, and the pretax margin is -14.63.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $2.16. This company achieved a net margin of +12.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72 and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., BVN], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.21. The third major resistance level sits at $7.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.34.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Key Stats

There are currently 253,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 900,450 K according to its annual income of -264,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 150,110 K and its income totaled -39,900 K.