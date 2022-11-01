Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) to new highs

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $1.14, up 9.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has traded in a range of $1.01-$4.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 216 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.56%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 34.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.44 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6366. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2200 in the near term. At $1.2500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0400.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 145.42 million has total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -41,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,550 K and last quarter income was -20,300 K.