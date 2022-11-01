Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to new highs

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $0.2708, up 15.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.305 and dropped to $0.2673 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has traded in a range of $0.20-$2.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 26.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.00%. With a float of $511.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $541.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 559 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 5.44%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $19,973. This insider now owns 1,489,125 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 21.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3956, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7059. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3176. Second resistance stands at $0.3301. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3553. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2799, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2547. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2422.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 160.04 million has total of 541,345K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,080 K in contrast with the sum of -256,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,200 K and last quarter income was -37,770 K.