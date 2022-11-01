Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) to new highs

On October 31, 2022, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) opened at $4.68, higher 2.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.835 and dropped to $4.615 before settling in for the closing price of $4.70. Price fluctuations for JOBY have ranged from $3.61 to $10.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.00% at the time writing. With a float of $350.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1124 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 34,765. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 120,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s Head of Product sold 28,325 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $115,849. This insider now owns 206,666 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 39.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Looking closely at Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. However, in the short run, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.90. Second resistance stands at $4.98. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.46.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

There are currently 607,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -180,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -49,574 K.