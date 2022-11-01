Mattel Inc. (MAT) average volume reaches $2.83M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $18.51, up 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.02 and dropped to $18.36 before settling in for the closing price of $18.67. Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has traded in a range of $18.07-$26.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 614.00%. With a float of $351.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.50, operating margin of +14.03, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,268,144. In this transaction EVP & Chief Supply Chain Offr of this company sold 51,761 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 59,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 9,000 for $24.54, making the entire transaction worth $220,842. This insider now owns 162 shares in total.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.55 while generating a return on equity of 83.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 614.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.19 million, its volume of 5.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.20 in the near term. At $19.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.88.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.68 billion has total of 353,253K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,458 M in contrast with the sum of 902,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,236 M and last quarter income was 66,440 K.