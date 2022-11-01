Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 31, 2022, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) opened at $5.37, higher 7.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.77 and dropped to $5.37 before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. Price fluctuations for NTCO have ranged from $4.66 to $15.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -221.40% at the time writing. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.18. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.87. Second resistance stands at $6.02. The third major resistance level sits at $6.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

There are currently 691,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,443 M according to its annual income of 194,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,768 M and its income totaled -155,800 K.