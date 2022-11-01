New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) 20 Days SMA touches -0.36%: The odds favor the bear

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $25.00, down -4.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.40 and dropped to $23.49 before settling in for the closing price of $24.80. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has traded in a range of $8.40-$29.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.60%. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.60%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Looking closely at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), its last 5-days average volume was 4.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 60.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.37. However, in the short run, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.93. Second resistance stands at $26.12. The third major resistance level sits at $26.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.11.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.22 billion has total of 169,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,105 M in contrast with the sum of -1,188 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 524,020 K and last quarter income was -189,300 K.