News Corporation (NWS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.09% last month.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $17.23, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.24 and dropped to $17.00 before settling in for the closing price of $17.14. Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has traded in a range of $15.17-$24.75.

With a float of $116.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.72 million.

In an organization with 25500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.03, operating margin of +9.55, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of News Corporation is 39.94%, while institutional ownership is 35.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 1,536,417. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 82,028 shares at a rate of $18.73, taking the stock ownership to the 87,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,000,000 for $21.79, making the entire transaction worth $21,790,400. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

News Corporation (NWS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.00 while generating a return on equity of 7.58.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at News Corporation’s (NWS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05

Technical Analysis of News Corporation (NWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, News Corporation’s (NWS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.87. However, in the short run, News Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.25. Second resistance stands at $17.36. The third major resistance level sits at $17.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.88. The third support level lies at $16.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.85 billion has total of 581,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,385 M in contrast with the sum of 623,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,674 M and last quarter income was 110,000 K.