NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On October 31, 2022, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) opened at $78.45, lower -1.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.27 and dropped to $76.76 before settling in for the closing price of $79.03. Price fluctuations for NEE have ranged from $67.22 to $93.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.96 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.97 billion.

In an organization with 15000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.67, operating margin of +33.21, and the pretax margin is +14.93.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 826,369. In this transaction EVP, Eng., Const. & ISC of this company sold 9,307 shares at a rate of $88.79, taking the stock ownership to the 18,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s President & CEO bought 12,909 for $78.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,011,162. This insider now owns 132,894 shares in total.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.80 while generating a return on equity of 9.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.36% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Inc.’s (NEE) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.64. However, in the short run, NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.93. Second resistance stands at $80.35. The third major resistance level sits at $81.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.91.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,964,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 145.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,069 M according to its annual income of 3,573 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,183 M and its income totaled 1,380 M.