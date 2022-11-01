Niu Technologies (NIU) last year’s performance of -89.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.68, plunging -2.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.68 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Within the past 52 weeks, NIU’s price has moved between $2.65 and $27.81.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 59.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 702 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.84% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Niu Technologies (NIU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19 and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.54 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 0.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.68 in the near term. At $2.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.46.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 202.81 million based on 76,840K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 581,320 K and income totals 35,440 K. The company made 123,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.