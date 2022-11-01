No matter how cynical the overall market is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) performance over the last week is recorded 6.03%

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) stock priced at $1.26, up 4.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. AGRI’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $6.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -130.20%. With a float of $11.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is 29.44%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -141.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s (AGRI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5545, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0512. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3400 in the near term. At $1.4500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9800.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.76 million, the company has a total of 15,623K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -6,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,443 K.