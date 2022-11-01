No matter how cynical the overall market is AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) performance over the last week is recorded 74.36%

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) stock priced at $2.67, down -2.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. AGFS’s price has ranged from $1.46 to $2.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.30%. With a float of $50.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.09 million.

In an organization with 300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.61, operating margin of +7.90, and the pretax margin is -2.11.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 38,345. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 21,400 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 53,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s CEO bought 32,050 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $54,283. This insider now owns 32,050 shares in total.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.27 while generating a return on equity of -1.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 23.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.46 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s (AGFS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.80. However, in the short run, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.81. Second resistance stands at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.49.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 138.15 million, the company has a total of 52,690K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 165,990 K while annual income is -5,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,750 K while its latest quarter income was -18,020 K.