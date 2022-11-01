No matter how cynical the overall market is, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) performance over the last week is recorded -1.35%

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.38, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.645 and dropped to $20.38 before settling in for the closing price of $20.38. Within the past 52 weeks, ACI’s price has moved between $18.28 and $28.53.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.70%. With a float of $313.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $531.90 million.

The firm has a total of 290000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.69, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 301,070,000. In this transaction of this company sold 11,500,000 shares at a rate of $26.18, taking the stock ownership to the 28,338,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 252,002 for $28.86, making the entire transaction worth $7,272,778. This insider now owns 386,926 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.25 while generating a return on equity of 74.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], we can find that recorded value of 5.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.78. The third major resistance level sits at $20.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.11.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.96 billion based on 535,066K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 71,887 M and income totals 1,620 M. The company made 17,919 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 342,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.