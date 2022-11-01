No matter how cynical the overall market is C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) performance over the last week is recorded 3.47%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $97.80, plunging -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.645 and dropped to $97.43 before settling in for the closing price of $97.80. Within the past 52 weeks, CHRW’s price has moved between $86.57 and $121.23.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.60%. With a float of $122.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17554 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.96, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is +4.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 574,563. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,029 shares at a rate of $114.25, taking the stock ownership to the 41,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 30,495 for $114.45, making the entire transaction worth $3,490,003. This insider now owns 73,129 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.98) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.14% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.32, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

The latest stats from [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $100.48. The third major resistance level sits at $101.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.98 billion based on 123,883K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,102 M and income totals 844,250 K. The company made 6,798 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 348,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.