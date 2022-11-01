No matter how cynical the overall market is, Canaan Inc. (CAN) performance over the last week is recorded -7.05%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) on Monday, plunging -8.52% from the previous trading dayat the closing price of $3.17. Within the past 52 weeks, CAN’s price has moved between $2.56 and $11.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 946.70%. With a float of $156.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 346 employees.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Looking closely at Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.00. However, in the short run, Canaan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.14. Second resistance stands at $3.39. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.34.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 552.19 million based on 186,943K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 782,520 K and income totals 313,890 K. The company made 246,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 90,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.