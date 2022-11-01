No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) performance over the last week is recorded 7.81%

On October 31, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) opened at $1.00, higher 2.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9768 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Price fluctuations for CENN have ranged from $0.89 to $14.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -38.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.00% at the time writing. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Looking closely at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1273, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5677. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0544. Second resistance stands at $1.0888. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1276. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9812, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9424. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9080.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are currently 261,308K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 258.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,580 K according to its annual income of -16,420 K.