No matter how cynical the overall market is Embraer S.A. (ERJ) performance over the last week is recorded 11.15%

On Monday, Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) traded higher 7.20% from the last session at the closing price of $9.86. Price fluctuations for ERJ have ranged from $7.91 to $18.08 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 1.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.40% at the time writing. With a float of $175.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15427 workers is very important to gauge.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Embraer S.A. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Embraer S.A. (ERJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

The latest stats from [Embraer S.A., ERJ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.57 million was inferior to 2.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Embraer S.A.’s (ERJ) raw stochastic average was set at 66.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.26. The third major resistance level sits at $11.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.98.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Key Stats

There are currently 183,647K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,197 M according to its annual income of -44,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,019 M and its income totaled 74,200 K.