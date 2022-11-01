No matter how cynical the overall market is Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) performance over the last week is recorded 2.11%

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.50, plunging -4.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. Within the past 52 weeks, GCI’s price has moved between $1.25 and $6.38.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 20.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.30%. With a float of $134.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.22, operating margin of +6.58, and the pretax margin is -2.74.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Publishing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 1,220,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.44, taking the stock ownership to the 1,836,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 7,604 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $27,679. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -30.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8332, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4483. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5033 in the near term. At $1.5567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3233.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 208.44 million based on 146,591K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,208 M and income totals -134,960 K. The company made 748,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -53,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.