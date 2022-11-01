No matter how cynical the overall market is Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) performance over the last week is recorded -2.26%

On October 31, 2022, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) opened at $2.18, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.185 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Price fluctuations for MFG have ranged from $2.15 to $2.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 287.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.68 billion.

In an organization with 54492 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +17.76 while generating a return on equity of 5.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 287.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.89 million. That was better than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. However, in the short run, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.18. Second resistance stands at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,692,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,812 M according to its annual income of -932,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,884 M and its income totaled 1,227 M.