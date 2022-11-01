No matter how cynical the overall market is Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) performance over the last week is recorded 11.58%

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $34.28, up 1.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.995 and dropped to $33.97 before settling in for the closing price of $34.48. RIVN’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.90%. With a float of $796.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

In an organization with 10422 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.92. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.99. Second resistance stands at $37.00. The third major resistance level sits at $38.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.94.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.06 billion, the company has a total of 916,191K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 364,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,712 M.