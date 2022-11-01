No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) performance over the last week is recorded 2.98%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $47.64, down -4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.64 and dropped to $44.59 before settling in for the closing price of $48.00. Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has traded in a range of $39.06-$180.43.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.20%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.40 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.60, operating margin of +15.09, and the pretax margin is +13.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 5,864,220. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $97.74, taking the stock ownership to the 261,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP and CCO sold 17,500 for $98.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,722,363. This insider now owns 9,760 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.75) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +10.49 while generating a return on equity of 60.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, SMG], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.10. The third major resistance level sits at $50.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.40.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.52 billion has total of 55,406K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,925 M in contrast with the sum of 512,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,186 M and last quarter income was -443,900 K.