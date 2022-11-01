No matter how cynical the overall market is Toast Inc. (TOST) performance over the last week is recorded 7.13%

On October 31, 2022, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) opened at $21.97, lower -0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.50 and dropped to $21.78 before settling in for the closing price of $22.17. Price fluctuations for TOST have ranged from $11.91 to $69.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -92.60% at the time writing. With a float of $281.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3172 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.01, operating margin of -13.08, and the pretax margin is -28.74.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 2,523,493. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 128,947 shares at a rate of $19.57, taking the stock ownership to the 902,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,333 for $19.57, making the entire transaction worth $652,327. This insider now owns 257,839 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Toast Inc. (TOST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) saw its 5-day average volume 4.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 91.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.47 in the near term. At $22.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.03.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

There are currently 511,880K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,705 M according to its annual income of -487,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 675,000 K and its income totaled -54,000 K.