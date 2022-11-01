No matter how cynical the overall market is ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) performance over the last week is recorded -0.65%

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $17.43, down -3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.69 and dropped to $16.66 before settling in for the closing price of $17.37. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has traded in a range of $13.78-$32.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -97.20%. With a float of $26.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.26, operating margin of -1.13, and the pretax margin is -1.25.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ZIPRECRUITER INC. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 31,666. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 1,787 shares at a rate of $17.72, taking the stock ownership to the 75,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,786 for $17.30, making the entire transaction worth $30,898. This insider now owns 77,060 shares in total.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.42 in the near term. At $18.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.36.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.87 billion has total of 118,851K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 741,140 K in contrast with the sum of 3,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,940 K and last quarter income was 13,110 K.