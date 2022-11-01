Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is -4.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

October 31, 2022, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) trading session started at the price of $3.30, that was -0.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $3.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. A 52-week range for NMR has been $3.15 – $4.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.90%. With a float of $3.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26585 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nomura Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 39,112. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 327,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $24,288. This insider now owns 177,500 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

The latest stats from [Nomura Holdings Inc., NMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.79 million was superior to 1.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.32. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. The third support level lies at $3.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

There are 3,017,804K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.43 billion. As of now, sales total 14,187 M while income totals 1,273 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,157 M while its last quarter net income were 13,060 K.