Now that Clear Secure Inc.’s volume has hit 0.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $27.16, down -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.54 and dropped to $26.67 before settling in for the closing price of $27.63. Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has traded in a range of $18.79-$54.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -277.30%. With a float of $62.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.41 million.

In an organization with 2251 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Secure Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 163,909. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 5,460 shares at a rate of $30.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $30.02, making the entire transaction worth $163,909. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -277.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) raw stochastic average was set at 68.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.35. However, in the short run, Clear Secure Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.48. Second resistance stands at $27.95. The third major resistance level sits at $28.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.74.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.94 billion has total of 149,986K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 253,950 K in contrast with the sum of -36,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 102,720 K and last quarter income was -7,160 K.