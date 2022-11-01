Now that Entegris Inc.’s volume has hit 1.66 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $80.20, plunging -1.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.455 and dropped to $79.15 before settling in for the closing price of $80.89. Within the past 52 weeks, ENTG’s price has moved between $70.98 and $158.00.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.40%. With a float of $147.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.01, operating margin of +24.01, and the pretax margin is +20.84.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 379,155. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for $133.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,092. This insider now owns 20,980 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +17.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.82% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 156.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.91.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.15 in the near term. At $80.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.54.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.51 billion based on 148,964K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,299 M and income totals 409,130 K. The company made 692,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 99,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.