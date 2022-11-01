Now that Health Catalyst Inc.’s volume has hit 0.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 31, 2022, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) opened at $8.99, lower -3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.22 and dropped to $8.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.15. Price fluctuations for HCAT have ranged from $8.04 to $54.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.90% at the time writing. With a float of $53.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 728 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of -47.09, and the pretax margin is -66.18.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 6,175. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 648 shares at a rate of $9.53, taking the stock ownership to the 55,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 648 for $10.99, making the entire transaction worth $7,122. This insider now owns 55,865 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -63.33 while generating a return on equity of -38.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.10 in the near term. At $9.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.24.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

There are currently 54,723K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 475.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 241,930 K according to its annual income of -153,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,630 K and its income totaled -33,430 K.