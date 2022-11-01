Now that The Bancorp Inc.’s volume has hit 0.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) stock priced at $28.45, down -2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.59 and dropped to $27.47 before settling in for the closing price of $28.37. TBBK’s price has ranged from $16.59 to $33.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.10%. With a float of $54.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 650 employees.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of The Bancorp Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 2,389. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $23.89, taking the stock ownership to the 4,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s MD Assistant GC, CDO sold 4,000 for $32.20, making the entire transaction worth $128,806. This insider now owns 19,877 shares in total.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.99 while generating a return on equity of 17.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, The Bancorp Inc.’s (TBBK) raw stochastic average was set at 84.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.96 in the near term. At $30.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.72.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.38 billion, the company has a total of 56,557K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 326,860 K while annual income is 110,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 89,560 K while its latest quarter income was 30,400 K.