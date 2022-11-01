NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is expecting 19.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.12, plunging -0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.74 and dropped to $44.05 before settling in for the closing price of $44.67. Within the past 52 weeks, NRG’s price has moved between $34.70 and $47.82.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 330.60%. With a float of $233.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.00 million.

The firm has a total of 6635 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.22, operating margin of +2.82, and the pretax margin is +10.63.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,403,490. In this transaction Exec VP, NRG Home of this company sold 33,000 shares at a rate of $42.53, taking the stock ownership to the 113,145 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Sr VP, NRG Business sold 25,630 for $42.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,090,093. This insider now owns 57,242 shares in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by $6.57. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 82.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.90% during the next five years compared to 41.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NRG Energy Inc., NRG], we can find that recorded value of 2.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.09. The third major resistance level sits at $45.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.36.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.21 billion based on 235,147K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,989 M and income totals 2,187 M. The company made 7,282 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 513,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.