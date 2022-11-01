Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) volume exceeds 2.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.22, soaring 5.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.26 and dropped to $13.22 before settling in for the closing price of $13.30. Within the past 52 weeks, OII’s price has moved between $7.25 and $18.20.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -3.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.20%. With a float of $98.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.13, operating margin of +2.13, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 83,372. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,731 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 134,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc bought 10,000 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $79,157. This insider now owns 80,485 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.64 while generating a return on equity of -9.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.1 million, its volume of 2.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 96.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.43 in the near term. At $14.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.35.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.38 billion based on 100,260K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,869 M and income totals -49,310 K. The company made 524,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.