OIS (Oil States International Inc.) climbed 11.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $5.80, up 11.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.50 and dropped to $5.78 before settling in for the closing price of $5.81. Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has traded in a range of $3.51-$9.02.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.90%. With a float of $62.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.67 million.

The firm has a total of 2373 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.61, operating margin of -9.45, and the pretax margin is -12.79.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oil States International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 212,654. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 58,624 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 384,487 shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.16 while generating a return on equity of -8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.99% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oil States International Inc., OIS], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.97. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.28.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 413.50 million has total of 63,899K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 573,160 K in contrast with the sum of -63,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 181,830 K and last quarter income was -5,140 K.