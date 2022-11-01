Okta Inc. (OKTA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.58%

October 31, 2022, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) trading session started at the price of $57.68, that was -2.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.82 and dropped to $55.57 before settling in for the closing price of $57.29. A 52-week range for OKTA has been $47.54 – $272.27.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 51.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -173.70%. With a float of $150.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.40 million.

In an organization with 5776 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.51, operating margin of -54.64, and the pretax margin is -65.35.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Okta Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Okta Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 147,414. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,482 shares at a rate of $59.39, taking the stock ownership to the 17,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,921 for $59.39, making the entire transaction worth $232,880. This insider now owns 15,012 shares in total.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -65.25 while generating a return on equity of -25.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -173.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Okta Inc. (OKTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 254.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Okta Inc.’s (OKTA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.03. However, in the short run, Okta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.44. Second resistance stands at $58.75. The third major resistance level sits at $59.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.25. The third support level lies at $52.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Key Stats

There are 158,873K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.80 billion. As of now, sales total 1,300 M while income totals -848,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 451,810 K while its last quarter net income were -210,470 K.