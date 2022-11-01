ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.48 million

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $58.56, plunging -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.64 and dropped to $58.31 before settling in for the closing price of $59.72. Within the past 52 weeks, OKE’s price has moved between $50.50 and $75.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 13.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 136.40%. With a float of $444.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2847 employees.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $67.27, making the entire transaction worth $2,017,950. This insider now owns 20,679 shares in total.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.89) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.10% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 224.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Looking closely at ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 49.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.07. However, in the short run, ONEOK Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.87. Second resistance stands at $60.42. The third major resistance level sits at $61.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.21.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.14 billion based on 446,862K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,540 M and income totals 1,500 M. The company made 5,997 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 414,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.