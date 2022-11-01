Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 25,680 K

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) stock priced at $1.93, up 16.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.45 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. PFMT’s price has ranged from $1.72 to $3.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.80%. With a float of $58.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.50 million.

In an organization with 929 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.55, operating margin of -0.55, and the pretax margin is -8.22.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Performant Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 284,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.84, taking the stock ownership to the 15,454,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 194,334 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $441,138. This insider now owns 2,044,881 shares in total.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.27 while generating a return on equity of -16.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Performant Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Performant Financial Corporation’s (PFMT) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.34. However, in the short run, Performant Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.54. Second resistance stands at $2.75. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.50.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 166.11 million, the company has a total of 73,818K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 124,390 K while annual income is -10,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,680 K while its latest quarter income was -3,170 K.